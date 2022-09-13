How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?

It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer.

According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:

New York City ranked number 6 overall on the list.

Rank- 6, Bars 10, Breweries 6.04, Beer Prices $5, Accomodation Prices $9.16, Total Score- 30.2

Here in Upstate New York, we are truly the Heart of New York Craft Beverage Trail. Oneida County is full of local breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

Along the existing 260 miles of Interstate are a collection of craft breweries, ranging from well-known names like Southern Tier and Upstate to the newly-started. Interstate 86 connects them to the craft beer fabric of New York State and provides an unofficial trail brewing trail for hopheads and lager lovers to follow."

Here's a great list of 19 breweries from Chautauqua to Broome counties to check out thanks to Upstate New York. So get ready to drink and enjoy responsibly.

Most of the places to check out on the The Official New York State Craft Beer App come from Upstate. How are we not ranked high on this list? It's a little frustrating honestly.

Let us know on our station app any of your favorite places to check out and enjoy.

