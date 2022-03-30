Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise.

The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.

fallbrook fallbrook loading...

Often called the "Gunks Campground", the Samuel F. Pryor III campground in Gardiner, New York is a go-to spot for climbers. American Alpine Club ranks the Shawangunk climbing area as one of the most popular rock climbing destinations in the nation. People come from all over to conquer the mountains and take in the beauty of Upstate NY.

The campground is also only a five minute drive from the Minnewaska State Park Preserve. This place has over 50 miles of hiking trails, filled with breath taking views of waterfalls and lakes.

lightphoto lightphoto loading...

Gunks Campground itself has a total of 24 walk-in tent and 26 drive-in sites. The campsites are provided with showers, pavilions for eating, water spigots, and firepits. WIFI is even provided in case you need to bring your work into the great outdoors.

Travel + Leisure's list includes other breathtaking state campsites from around the country as well. These include places like Goblin Valley in Utah, Emerald Bay in California, and Hammonasset Beach in Connecticut.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.

Live Out Your Star Wars Dreams In A Campsite Not So Far, Far Away Star Wars fan or not, you have to admit this is the coolest campsite you've seen in a long time!

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.