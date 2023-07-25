Upstate NY Man Dies of Injuries Caused by Lightning Strike

A 39-year-old Upstate NY roofing contractor has died from injuries he received during a lightning strike on Monday afternoon, according to authorities in Madison County. Two other men suffered non life-threatening injuries from the strike.

Lauro Zhunaula Saca of Middletown was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica on Monday where he was listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities released the names of the men on Tuesday afternoon, following notification of next to kin.

Authorities say, two other men were transported by ambulance to Oneida Hospital. 25-year-old Ronaldo Zhunaula and 35-year-old Wilfrido Zhingre were treated and later released.

Authorities say the men were working for a Syracuse roofing company on a job on Forbes Road in the Town of Lincoln, in Madison County, when they sought cover under a tree during a fast-moving thunderstorm on Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the storm seemed to have passed by and the skies had cleared when a lightning strike hit a flag pole, and then traveled down the tree, striking the men underneath.

The National Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people avoid seeking shelter under a tree during a thunder and lightning storm. It also notes that lightning can still strike, even after a storm seems to have passed.

Outdoor Safety Tips from the CDC

Although no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm, you can minimize your risk by assessing the lightning threat early and taking appropriate actions. The best defense is to avoid lightning. Here are some outdoor safety tips that can help you avoid being struck.

Be aware.

Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If the forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity, or make sure suitable safe shelter is readily available.

Go indoors.

Remember the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

Seek shelter immediately, even if caught out in the open.

If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it does not remove you from danger.

If you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, the following actions might reduce your risk of being struck by lightning:

Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks.

Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

Never shelter under an isolated tree. If you are in a forest, shelter near lower trees.

Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.

Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (such as barbed wire fences, power lines, or windmills).

Separate from others.

If you are in a group during a thunderstorm, separate from each other. This will reduce the number of injuries if lightning strikes the ground.

If you are out in the open water and a storm rolls in, return to shore immediately.

If you are on a boat in open water when a thunderstorm rolls in, return to shore immediately and seek shelter. If you are unable to return to shore, boats with cabins offer some protection. If caught in a storm in a small boat with no cabin, drop anchor and get as low as possible.

Don’t stay in open vehicles.

During a thunderstorm, avoid open vehicles such as convertibles, motorcycles, and golf carts.

Don’t stay in open structures.

Avoid open structures such as porches, gazebos, baseball dugouts, and sports arenas. These structures won’t protect you from lightning.

Avoid open spaces.

Stay away from open spaces such as golf courses, parks, playgrounds, ponds, lakes, swimming pools, and beaches. Seek shelter immediately.

Don’t stay near tall structures.

Stay away from tall structures, such as telephone poles and trees; lightning tends to strike the tallest object around.

Indoor Safety Tips from the CDC

Even though your home is a safe shelter during a lightning storm, you might still be at risk. About one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors. Here are some tips to keep safe and reduce your risk of being struck by lightning while indoors.

Avoid water.

Do NOT bathe, shower, wash dishes, or have any other contact with water during a thunderstorm because lightning can travel through a building’s plumbing. The risk of lightning travelling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck.

Don’t touch electronic equipment.

Do NOT use anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers, laptops, game systems, washers, dryers, or stoves. Lightning can travel through electrical systems, radio and television reception systems, and any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring. Equip your home with whole-house surge protectors to protect your appliances.

Avoid windows, doors, porches, and concrete.

Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches. Do NOT lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls during a thunderstorm. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.

Don’t use corded phones.

Corded phones are NOT safe to use during a thunderstorm. Do NOT use them. However, it is safe to use cordless or cellular phones during a storm.

