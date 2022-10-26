Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

Calling all Capital Region cannabis enthusiasts!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.

We believe through cannabis and even non-cannabis related events we can help end the stigma around those of us who consume and partake in cannabis products... We also believe in raising awareness around the versatility, safety, and overall enjoyability of cannabis and THC products. The Hive will always be a loud advocate for the cannabis industry. -Dave Sershen (Sarah Rizzo, News Channel 10)

While recreational cannabis use was recently legalized in New York State, importing or selling products with marijuana in them is still illegal. Thus, Sershen had to find a creative way to circumvent the law and conduct his business. According to the Times Union, to stay within state regulations, the bus operates strictly on donations. Each drink is first purchased non-infused, then an optional 10mg of THC water-soluble syrup can be added for no additional charge. (Melissa Manno, Times Union)

Since its original conception in June, the Hive has hosted and participated in a multitude of marijuana-related events, one of which is their regularly scheduled "Doobie and a Movie Night". With its debut in August, the event brought out "a village of local craft vendors, concessions, and other cannabis companies" (Melissa Manno, Times Union) "Trailer Park Boys" was shown at the Malta Drive-In Theatre, and the event included a cheeseburger eating contest (anyone have the munchies?). Part of all sales were donated to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, further exemplifying their devotion to the local community.

Continuing with the tradition, the Cannabus will be making yet another appearance at the Malta Drive-In Theatre this Halloween Eve for a special edition of "Doobie and a Movie Night", this time in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The event is appropriately titled, "Doobies & Boobies Halloween Bash", and the link to the Facebook event can be found by clicking on the above picture. Here, the Hive will provide its new fall-inspired menu with drinks like THC-infused apple cider, hot chocolate, hot tea, and more!

Not only is the Hive at public events, but they are also available for private events and parties. According to Sarah Rizzo at News Channel 10, the Hive has acquired a consumptions site for the upcoming winter season where customers can consume THC products while enjoying live music. The site is set to open November 4th and is located at the historic bank at 50 4th Street Troy, NY 12180. (Sarah Rizzo, News Channel 10). As the slogan suggests, go see what the buzz is about!

