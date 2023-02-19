Famous Magician To Star in Saratoga Movie, and You Could Too

It all started when Saratoga County's Ryan "Rahn" Jenkins wrote a 10-page movie script entitled "Anomaly", inspired by famous Colorado-based magician Eric Mead, who has been performing for 20+ years, and performed a remarkable trick that stumped the audience and Penn and Teller on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us".

According to Indiana Nash at the Daily Gazette, Jenkins' script is about a famous magician nearly done with his performance tour who is in the process of executing a mind-blowing illusion. Meanwhile, a government agency has been tasked with sitting in on this performance and figuring out how he does it.

Eric Mead Fools Penn & Teller

Since grade school, Jenkins was inspired by the Eric Mead's magic, so he decided to send him a script copy.

Just for fun, I shot it over to Eric and wanted to see what he thought about it and see if he had any interest in being involved. -Ryan Jenkins (Indiana Nash, The Daily Gazette)

As it turns out, Mead was more than interested, and even offered to act in the film! Fellow filmmaker Spencer Sherry was then added to the project, as well as members of the APB film collective in Troy (Indiana Nash, The Daily Gazette).

The crew decided the Cohoes Music Hall would be the perfect place to film because of its lavish historical architecture. Mead will perform the special trick here, and the filmmakers are looking for the Capital Region to pack the theatre during their last day of filming on March 3rd (Indiana Nash, The Daily Gazette). Tickets are not yet available but will be as the date draws near, at thecohoesmusichall.org. Profits from ticket sales will support the film.

The community can come buy tickets to a show where we will be on stage, shooting Eric in character, talking to the audience and doing his illusion. -Spencer Sherry (Indiana Nash, The Daily Gazette)

This isn't their only fundraiser. This Sunday, February 5th, "Illusions of Auteur: A Comedy Fundraiser" will take place at the Albany Funny Bone at 1pm where comedian/actor Matt Richards is set to perform. You can purchase your tickets for $25 at albany.funnybone.com.

