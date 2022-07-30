The Capital Region has so much to offer when it comes to health. There’s the CDPHP bikes, lots of beautiful parks, and great natural areas to explore if you want to get out and exercise. If you’re looking for a meal, we have plenty of great, healthy restaurants to fit all tastes. There’s also a healthy sense of community and togetherness here.

Now that US News & World Report have released their yearly ranking of America’s healthiest communities, and there’s plenty to celebrate in the Capital Region.

To make the Healthiest Communities lists, a county must rank in the top 500 of the 3,006 counties in America. The ten criteria they base their decisions off of are community vitality, equity, education, environment, equity, food/nutrition, health, housing, infrastructure, and public safety.

New York placed twelve counties in the top 500, with four counties on the list right here in the Capital Region – including New York’s healthiest county.

So Which Capital Region Counties Were Named Some Of America’s Healthiest Communities?

#427 - Rensselaer County

#444 - Albany County

#357 - Warren County

What Capital Region County Is New York’s Healthiest, Per US News & World Report?

It makes sense, considering people have been coming to this county for health tourism for centuries, but Saratoga County was named New York’s healthiest for 2022 by US News & World Report. They ranked #60, putting them in America’s top 2%.

The eight other New York counties that made the Healthiest Communities list were Madison, Nassau, New York, Ontario, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester.

