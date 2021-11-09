US Holocaust Museum Says China Boosting Uyghur Repression

By MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China's western Xinjiang region.

In a new report released Tuesday, the museum's Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there's "a reasonable basis" to believe previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing in scope. T

he report expands on the museum's March 2020 findings that the Chinese Communist Party has persecuted, unlawfully imprisoned and otherwise severely deprived Uyghurs of their physical liberty.

The new findings include allegations of forced sterilization, sexual violence, enslavement, torture and forcible transfer. China says allegations of rights abuses are lies.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!



See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion Located just off the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, NY, is the historic Burrell Mansion, built between 1886 and 1889 by inventor D. H. Burrell. The estate is now being restored to its original luster and is being used for events, filming and corporate retreats.