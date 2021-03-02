The number of new COVID-19 cases in Utica-area is down, but once again there were new deaths reported in the latest update from local health officials on Tuesday.

Oneida County added 24 new cases, marking consecutive days with 25 or fewer positive tests for the first time in four months. However, the county also lost two more residents to the virus. The daily report from county officials indicated one of the deaths was nursing home related and one was not. The deaths are the 395th and 396th tied to the pandemic.

Last week, Oneida County reported no deaths five out of seven days, but Tuesday was the third time in the last four days the county reported a death.

The number of active cases was down a tick, to 605 from 608. That is the fewest number of active cases in the county since Veteran's Day. Hospitalizations were relatively unchanged at 36.

Herkimer County health officials reported no virus-related deaths in Tuesday's update. There were just five new positive cases.

Herkimer County data shows 79 active cases county-wide, down more than 10-percent from Monday's data. And, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is seven, down one from the previous day.

