The Wait Is Over: Utica Bread’s New Bakery is Now Open

The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived: Utica Bread's new location is now open for customers.

You might remember how it got started. Utica Bread originally opened on lower Genesee Street in Utica, close to Tailor and the Cook. They closed that shop and moved operations to the Hemstrought's on Oswego Street, and then opened a second shop at the other end of Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Now, their new shop located in the North Utica Shopping Center is open for business. They are open Wednesday through Sunday 8 AM to 2 PM. The storefront will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Peter Brown via Facebook (315 Menus) Peter Brown via Facebook (315 Menus) loading...

Utica Bread has scored another major honor. First it was their chocolate croissants, mentioned in 2018 by Food & Wine magazine. Now, the same publication has placed Utica Bread on its list of The 100 Best Bakeries in America. Started by Tim Hardiman and his partners, Utica Bread was then sold to Tim Owens a couple of years ago.

From the piece on Food & Wine's website, Utica Bread is described this way:

A workhorse of a bakery that’s part of a vibrant little culinary community of old and new favorites in a town doesn’t get all that much attention from outside, the croissants here easily compete on a regional level, and their breads are the sort every neighborhood deserves.

If you check out that article, you'll find Utica Bread, in alphabetical order, toward the bottom of the list. You can read more here.

