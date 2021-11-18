The Utica Children’s Museum is going mobile.

Museum officials took the maiden voyage in their new Mobile Museum on Thursday.

They drove from Bagg’s Square down Main Street to the ICAN headquarters.

The Mobile Museum will serve the community while the new Children’s Museum is being constructed at ICAN’s Family Resource Center on the Parkway in Utica.

ICAN

The Mobile Museum will offer activities and learning experiences to choose from that best fits schools’ and students’ interests and needs, enhancing their curriculum and helping students learn through play.

Visits will include set up, delivery of programming-activities and clean up.

Programming is developed for Pre-K through 6th grade and meets New York State Standards.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this unique resource to children and families throughout the region. The Mobile Museum is the perfect way to bridge the gap of time until the new Museum opens and for us to take play and learning ‘on the road’ now and in the future”. Said Museum Director Donna Migliaccio.

Two initial programming options will be available:

Creative Construction invites children to use their engineering skills. The exhibits encourage free play that focuses on construction, thinking skills and growing awareness of the designed and built world around us.

Motion and Movement allows children to embrace and experiment with various methods of movement while developing gross motor skills and building a sense of confidence in their abilities.

The Mobile Museum is now available for booking at www.uticacm.org

It will be available for school field trips, community events and festivals.

The Children's Museum will be relocating to the Parkway in Utica and is expected to open by late 2023.

