Offseason activities are continuing as normal for Utica City FC.

The club has been making roster moves and most recently signed an ex-MLS player.

Tyler Turner has agreed to join Utica City for their upcoming arena league season. Turner played for Orlando City of the MLS back in 2014, at that time becoming the youngest player to ever join the franchise.

Turner, now 24, is coming off a 2019 campaign where he made 12 appearances with the Birmingham Legion of the USL. He also has some MASL experience, a brief stint with the Orlando SeaWolves in 2018.

“Tyler has tons of speed and technical ability,” UFCF General Manager Tommy Tanner said. “We think his combination of the two are perfectly suited for the indoor game. We look forward to having him on Utica City.”

Just last month UCFC announced it had re-signed three fan favorites, goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin, midfielder and captain Nate Bourdeau, and forward/defender and captain Bo Jelovac.

--------------------------------------------------------------------