Utica City FC Re-Signs Logan Roberts

Utica City FC has re-signed defender Logan Roberts for two more seasons.

Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 25-year old Roberts is coming off a career season, where he tallied 12 points and nine blocked shots in 21 games for UCFC.

The Syracuse native was also named the team's Breakout Player of the Year.

“Last season was one of the most enjoyable years I’ve had playing this game,” said Roberts. “The decision for me to return was an easy one. I’m looking forward to an even better second season for myself, the team and the City.”

“We felt that Logan took a big step forward this season both offensively and defensively,” said general manager Tommy Tanner. “He is a young, athletic and talented attacking defender whom will be a mainstay on our backline for many years to come. We are very excited to be able to ink him to a two-year deal.”