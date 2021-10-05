Get ready soccer fans, Utica City FC has released its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

UCFC will kick off its third season in the MASL on Sunday, December 5 at 3:00 at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Florida Tropics.

Utica City FC opted out of the 2020-21 MASL season under the league’s COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy.

Utica City FC

The schedule includes 12 homes game, 16 divisional games and 8 out of 10 division games.

Utica City will play seven different opponents at home this year, including Harrisburg, Baltimore and Florida.

For the first time ever, all four Western Division teams will travel to Utica throughout the season. The battles with the west begin on January 23rd when the Ontario Fury come to the Adirondack Bank Center. The defending Ron Newman Champion San Diego Sockers travel to Utica on March 13th. Finally, the last two games of the regular season will be against the Tacoma Stars (April 2nd) and the Chihuahua Savage (April 3rd).

Ten UCFC games will be on Sunday afternoons. On December 17th, The City will host it’s first ever Friday Night game against the Harrisburg Heat. The Adirondack Bank Center will also host a Saturday night game on April 2nd against the Tacoma Stars.

Road trips are highlighted by a visit to the Midwest to play Milwaukee and St. Louis. In January, UCFC travels to the West Coast to San Diego and Ontario.

You can find the complete schedule at uticaacityfc,com.

Season tickets are available now at uticacityfc.com/tickets.

Single game tickets will go on sale soon.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.