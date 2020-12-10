Utica City Re-signs the Player Trifecta

Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner announced o Thursday that the club has re-signed veteran defenders Ben Ramin and Domenico Vital, and midfielder Tim Goldman. The terms of the agreements were not disclosed due to team and league regulations.

Ramin, a four-year veteran of the MASL, has amassed 42 goals in his seasons with the Syracuse Silver Knights and Utica City FC. Ramin has established himself in Utica as a tough defender, with 29 blocked shots over his past two seasons.

"We have unfinished business, and 2021 will be a massive year for Utica,” expressed Ramin. “I am very proud to be a part of this great organization."

Vitale, another veteran with seven seasons under his belt, will enter his third season with Utica City. A powerhouse defenseman, Vitale has collected 74 blocked shots over four seasons.

"I am very excited to put on the Utica jersey again this season,” said Vitale. “It is time to get back into some normalcy and have something to fight for again; the city needs it, and I cannot wait for the start of the season.”

Rounding out the resigning trifecta is Tim Goldman, who enjoyed his rookie season with Utica last season. Goldman, a fan favorite, celebrated his first professional goal last season on February 9 versus Rochester.

“To be honest, I can't stop smiling,” Goldman said. “I'm beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity and I can't wait to play my heart out again for these amazing fans. Representing this club is such an honor and I'm determined and inspired to help this team achieve our goals and bring a championship to the great city of Utica.”

When asked about resigning three local staples of Utica City FC, Head Coach Ryan Hall immediately reflected on how they contribute to the culture, both on and off the field.

"Much of the success this team has had on the field is contributed to the camaraderie and culture we have created off the field,” he said. “We are very excited to bring back three core pieces to our organization. Dom, Ben and Tim are all local talented players who bring years of indoor experience back to the AUD."