Help Keep Children And Adults Warm This Winter

Assemblywoman Marianna Buttenschon, the Utica Comets and Utica City FC are kicking off their 2nd annual Winter Accessories Drive.

Hats, mittens and gloves will be collected at upcoming Comets and UCFC games at the Adirondack Bank Center through December 5.

Utica Comets games: 11/19, 11/20, 11/24, 12/01

Utica City Football Club game: 12/05

Items can be dropped off at designed collections boxes in the main entrances.

“We are happy to partner with Assemblywoman Buttenschon again to collect hats, gloves and scarves for local families in need,” said Utica Comets and Utica City FC President Rob Esche. “We encourage fans who are attending upcoming games at the Adirondack Bank Center to bring their donations to upcoming Comets and UCFC games and drop them in the collection boxes that we’ve put in the entrance lobbies.”

They can also be brought to Buttenschon’s district office at the State Office Building in Utica from 8.a.m to 6 p.m. Collection boxes are in place at the 1st and 2nd floor entrances.

“It’s more important than ever that we come together as a community to help each other through difficult times,” Buttenschon said. “Mohawk Valley residents always step up to extend a helping hand to others. I want to thank Rob Esche, the Comets and UCFC for teaming up with us again this year to help keep local residents warm this winter. And thank you to the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for donating collection boxes for the drive.”

Buttenschon says the items collected will be donated to help keep local children and adults warm this winter.

