Great news for local hockey fans: spectators will soon me allowed back into the Adirondack Bank Center to take in a game for the first time in over a year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced new guidance for indoor and outdoor sporting events on Thursday, clearing the way for a partial wave of fans to being returning to stadiums and arenas to cheer on their teams.

Effective April 1, outdoor professional sports stadiums can increase capacity to 20-percent, up from 10-percent. And, for indoor, local, regional sports venues like the Adirondack Bank Center, fans can be allowed back in a 10-percent capacity.

That will mean approximately 400 Comets fans will be welcomed back for the first time in over a year.

The Comets' first two games in April will be played at home: Saturday, April 3 against the Providence Bruins, a 3:00 p.m. Their next contest is April 9, also at home, a Friday night game at 7:00 p.m. against the Rochester Americans.

This allowance of fans would apply to the Utica College Hockey teams, as well. However, the UC men's hockey regular season will have concluded by April 1. There is a possibility that the Pioneers will be hosting United Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament games. The UCHC tourney begins on March 31. The semi-finals and finals are set for April 2 and April 5, to be played at the home of the higher seed.

This news is also good for the New York Mets and New York Yankees, who will be allowed to welcome fans at a 20-percent capacity as the Major League Baseball regular season begins on April 1.

