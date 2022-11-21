Utica Man, 20, Charged in Whitesboro Street Murder

After announcing they had a possible suspect in custody, Utica Police have now filed second degree murder charges in connection with this weekend's homicide on Whitesboro Street.

On Monday morning, investigators officially charged 20-year-old Dontay Horning with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson. Henderson was found shot, lying on the ground in a grassy area between the road and sidewalk shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in front of a home at 1506 Whitesboro Street.

Officers had been called there for a report of multiple shots fired.

Henderson, 24, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Photos of November 2022 shooting victim Kaeron Henderson (released by Utica, NY Police) Photos of November 2022 shooting victim Kaeron Henderson (released by Utica, NY Police) loading...

Police say their investigation is still very active and on-going and they're looking to identify and speak with others who may have been at the scene. "We may be seeking the public’s assistance with this part of the investigation, and this and any updates will be released as available," UPD officials said on Facebook in announcing they had formally charged their suspect in the incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

