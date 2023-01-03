Utica Man, 25, Killed in Seymour Ave Shooting

One of two men shot in Utica on Monday night has died.

Utica Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old William Morris, one of two men who were shot on Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say officers at a nearby location on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and responded to the scene. There, they found Morris and another man suffering from bullet wounds.

Morris, who is from Utica, was hit in the head with one of the bullets. He would be transported to a hospital in the Syracuse area where he died from the injury, according to a release from Utica Police.

photo of homicide victim William Morris. The Utica man was killed in a shooting on Seymour Ave on Jan 2, 2023. photo provided by Utica Police Department

The second victim suffered a bullet wound to his abdomen. Authorities say the man underwent an emergency surgery and is expected to survive, but will likely need additional operations as he recovers.

In sharing information on their preliminary investigation, Utica Police asked followers on Facebook to keep Morris' family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers at this time.

UPD also said the investigation is very active and are asking possibly witnesses or those with surveillance video to come forward. Those with information can contact the Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556, or to "submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app."

Morris' death marks the first homicide in the city in 2023, coming on just the second day of the new year.

