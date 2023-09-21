Man In Custody; Utica Cops Respond To Domestic Incident To Find Woman Dead
One man is in custody with charges pending after Utica Police were called to domestic dispute on Devereux Street and found a woman dead inside the home.
A call to authorities came in just after 3:00 Thursday afternoon regarding a domestic incident at 7 Devereau Street. Officers say they found the body of a woman in the bedroom of the home. A man who was at the location was immediately taken into custody.
At this time, UPD officials are releasing the name of the man or woman. However, cops do say the male will be charged in connection to the homicide, but at this time no formal charges have been lodged.
The case is being handled by the UPD Major Crimes Unit. We'll share more information on this story as it released.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
