One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead.

Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the male victim died from his injuries, police said.

The identity of the victim was being withheld as of Thursday morning, pending notification of family, police said.

The case has been assigned to the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Utica Police at (315) 223-3556. Also, police say you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

