An Oneida county man is under arrest following a complaint about someone using a gun to threaten people at a home on the 900 block of Rutger Street in Utica.

The Utica Police Department says that officers were sent to the home at approximately 1:10am on Sunday, July 3, 2022. As soon as they arrived residents told them where the man who allegedly made the threats was at that time. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jermar Jackson of Utica, was taken into custody by police without additional incident. The shotgun was seized by police as well.

Jermar Jackson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (July 2022) Jermar Jackson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (July 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the UPD, "After speaking with individuals on scene it was learned that the suspect and other parties engaged in an argument when the male went back to his vehicle, retrieved the weapon, and then returned and pointed it at them making statements to shoot them."

Jackson now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

No physical injuries were reported.

Shotgun Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (July 2022) Shotgun Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (July 2022) loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

