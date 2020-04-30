Utica Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening A Woman With A Knife

State Police are announcing the arrest of a Utica man for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.

Authorities say around 6 a.m. Wednesday 47-year-old Israel Crespo went to the home of a female acquaintance in Marcy and forced his way in.

Police say, he threatened to harm the resident with a knife and left the residence.

The victim, who had an active order of protection against Crespo, then called 911. She was uninjured.

Police say Crespo’s vehicle was located later in front of an address on Miller Street in Utica.

When authorities arrived on scene they say, Crespo was seen running from the area and was later apprehended.

Police say a search of Crespo’s vehicle turned up a knife and box-cutter and he was ultimately charged with Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Contempt.

The YWCA Mohawk Valley wants you to know that if you feel unsafe during this time of quarantine and lock down there is help out there. You can call the Oneida County Domestic Violence hotline anytime at 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County you can call 315-866-4120.