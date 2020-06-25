Utica Man Arrested On Burglary Charge

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Utica man has been arrested on a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a house on Woodruff Terrace in the Town of Deerfield.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say 41-year old Adrian Ward was located in custody at the Utica Police Department for unrelated charges.

Ward is charged with felony burglary.

He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to the Oneida County Jail without bail.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.