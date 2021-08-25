Utica Man Charged In New Hartford Shooting
A Utica man has been arrested for a shots fired incident in New Hartford.
It happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Merritt Place.
New Hartford Police say 18-year old Nino Brown allegedly fired three rounds at the victim, with one of the bullets hitting the near the front door jam of the residence where the victim had taken cover.
They say Brown then fled the scene, headed toward Utica.
He was taken into custody at a home in Utica on Tuesday by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit
Brown is charged with reckless endangerment, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
Police say Brown and the victim are known to each other.
Brown was arraigned in the Town of New Hartford Court and sent to Oneida County Jail in lieu of bail.