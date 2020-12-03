A Utica man has admitted to damaging multiple cellular and emergency services radio towers, even turning off power a cell tower earlier this week in an apparent attempt to disrupt service, according to local law enforcement.

Police say as recently as Wednesday, Nathanial Sergio, 38, scaled the fence around a cellular tower off Campion Road and turned off the power. Sergio was arrested later in the day at his home after police developed a suspect based on a description of him and his vehicle.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says this follows multiple reports through the month of November were numerous cellular and emergency services towers in Oneida and Herkimer counties were damaged. On November 10, emergency services radio frequencies were disrupted by damage caused to a tower off Higby Road, the sheriff's office said.

And, while being interviewed by deputies, Sergio even admitted to damaging several of the towers in an effort to disrupt service, the sheriff's office said.

Nathanial Sergio (via Oneida County Sheriff's Office)

Sergio faces two felony counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal tampering and criminal trespass.

In their release announcing the arrest, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office noted that although, ''These disruptions were very capable of causing significant danger to both first responders and those in need of help if radio communications or cellular services were interrupted for any length of time...'', New York's Bail Reform laws mandated Sergio be released on his own recognizance.

Authorities say they are expecting to file more charges in these incidents relating to property damage and the disruption of service caused by the damage.

