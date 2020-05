Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says 24-year old Warren Abel subjected a 10-year old girl to sexual contact on April 4th in the City of Utica.

Abel is charged with sexual abuse in the first-degree, a felony.

An order of protection will be requested on behalf of the victim, who’s been offered counseling services through the CAC.