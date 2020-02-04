Utica Men Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Two Utica men have been convicted on drug trafficking charges following a five-day jury trial in federal court in Utica.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year old Abner Peralta and 35-year old Luis Colon were found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and the distribution of cocaine in the Utica area from October 2016 to October 2017.

Peralta and Colon each face a maximum term of 40 years in prison.

Peralta was also found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and faces an additional five years in prison.

They each face fines of up to $5 million and supervised release terms of between 4 years and life following their release from prison.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.