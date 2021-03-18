Utica, NY Area Surpasses 20,000 COVID Positive Cases

No local deaths reported in the latest COVID-19 data released on Thursday by officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties, but that data shows one county has surpassed an unwanted milestone.

Oneida County reported 34 new positive cases moving the total number of positive cases to-date to over 20,000 (20,009). The death toll is unchanged at 403.

The county's active case total dipped to 448, down a tick from Wednesday's update but virtually unchanged for most of the week. And hospitalizations among Oneida County residents was down by four, to 24. Of those, 20 are being treated at Mohawk Valley Health System facilities, two at Rome Health and two more outside of the county. Five of those hospitalized are nursing home residents.

Herkimer County reported seven new positive cases in its update on Thursday. The county has now seen a total of 5,565 lab-confirmed COVID positive residents. The county's has lost 99 residents to the virus since last March.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is up one, to 6. And, the number of known, active cases in Herkimer County is unchanged at 51.

