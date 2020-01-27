Utica OD Announces Speaker For MV All-Stars 2020

The Utica Observer-Dispatch has announced the keynote speaker for their 2020 Mohawk Valley All-Stars awards ceremony.

The OD is welcoming soccer star Lauren Holiday to Utica. Holiday was not only a member of the 2015 U.S. Women's World Cup Champion team, she also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Holiday will be speaking at the event on June 19th, 2020 at the Jorgensen Athletic Center on the campus of MVCC. During the youth sports awards ceremony, Holiday will participate in a Q&A session.

Lauren Holiday is married to NBA All-Star and Pelican standout Jrue Holiday. In September 2016 Holiday was diagnosed with a brain-tumor while pregnant with her now 3-year-old daughter. She will share her story of overcoming difficult adversity.