Utica PD: Have You Seen This Wanted Person of the Week?
The Utica Police Department is looking for a local man on criminal charges following two alleged domestic violence cases. 40-year-old Raheem Prince is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernald, since July of 2021 Raheem M. Prince has been wanted by the Utica Police Department for two separate arrest warrants stemming from domestic violence incidents that occurred in June and December of the same year.
Fernald is asking that if anyone has any information about Prince's whereabouts, they can call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
WANTED BY THE UTICA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Raheem Prince
DOB: 12/21/81
Description: Black male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 198 lbs.
Charge(s):
Arrest Warrants for Criminal Contempt 1st (class E felony) and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (class A misdemeanor).
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Fernald added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about Prince, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.