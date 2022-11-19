The Utica University Football team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Football Championship on Saturday, with a 17-10 victory over Susquehanna. Utica moved to 10-1 on season, and Susquehanna fell to 10-1.

See how the Pioneers scored below with the live updates from this afternoon's game.

Live Updates

End of 1st Quarter. Susquehanna 3 Utica 0 Utica will begin the 2nd quarter 2nd and 9, threatening in the red zone.

In the second quarter, the Pioneers moved the ball into Susquehanna's red zone and they settled for a field goal to tie the game. Susquehanna responded with a drive of their own and missed a field goal when the ball hit the upright and bounced back.

With 3:29 left in the half, Susquehanna was driving deep int Utica territory when a pass to the end zone was picked off by Utica, and downed in the end zone. Utica's drive down the field was stalled after a penalty and QB sack.

Susquehanna would drive the ball inside Utica's 30 yard line and once again, the Pioneer defense was solid, picking off another pass in the end zone as time expired on the half.

Currently, the game is tied 3-3 at halftime.

Third Quarter Utica drove the ball down the field and with 5:10 remaining in the 3rd, Quarterback Braeden Zenelovic hit his receiver in the end zone and with the extra point, Utica took a 10-3 lead.

Utica's defense would intercept a pass a mid field on both of Susquehanna's 3rd quarter drives. They'll start the fourth quarter off with a 3rd down, deep in Susquehanna territory.

Fourth Quarter The opening play for the Pioneers in the third quarter was a 14 yard touchdown pass to add to their lead. The extra point was good, and Pioneers now lead 17-3.

Susquehanna responded on their very next drive, converting on a fourth and four with a pass down to the one-yard line. They would score on the next play with a quarterback sneak. The extra point was good making the score 17-10 Utica with under 10 minutes to play in the game.

Utica's defense would stop two more Susquehanna drives including a stop topped off by a 3rd defensive interception, this time at their own 2 yard line with under a minute to play, allowing them to hold on to the 17-10 victory.

Utica will face Mt. Union University of Ohio next weekend in the second round of the tournament. Mt. Union is ranked second overall in Division III. They defeated #24 Salisbury 51-0 on Saturday.

