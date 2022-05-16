Utica Police Take Another ‘Ghost Gun’ Off The Streets

A Utica man has been arrested on weapons charges after police allegedly found him in possession of a handgun at a convenience store.

Utica Police were called to the intersection of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue at around 10:30 Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description of the suspect exiting the convenience store.

Police say as officers attempted to stop the suspect, he grabbed onto his waistband and fled on foot.

They say during the course of the pursuit, the man discarded a handgun and was apprehended a short distance away.

He was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the suspect, the officers located a plastic baggie with a substance consistent with crack cocaine in his pocket.

The weapon turned out to be a loaded 9mm “Ghost Gun.”

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.

They’re are often sold through "ghost gun kits," which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home.

36-year old Desmond Anthony was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]