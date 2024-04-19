While it hasn't been reported on in quite some time the criminal youth activity is still active and it is something that Utica Police are continuing to have to deal with. Officials with the UPD announced another underage arrest involving a weapon.

Police officials say on Thursday night officers with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program were working a detail related to a string of shooting investigations. During the course of the investigation, they attempted to stop two individuals.

In an effort to make contact with the two males, one fled on foot and a pursuit began. Police say officers began to chase the male down as he ran down the driveway of a residence. Finally, police say they were able to catch and detain him.

When they were placing the individual in handcuffs, officials say he made an admission that he was in fact in possession of a 9mm "Ghost Gun." Police say a handgun was discovered in a fanny pack in the male's possession.

The disturbing part of the story is the police discovery that the individual was a 17-year-old. Due to his age he was transported to the Juvenile Aid Unit at the Utica Police Department headquarters. His identity will not be revealed, however he is facing several charges. According to police the charges include,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law Violations

Police say he was seen in Oneida County Family Court for his arraignment. When will it end? Who really knows? It will take someone or something drastic to get some sense into these kids.

