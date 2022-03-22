Here’s Where to Find All the Little Free Libraries in Utica Rome

Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit movement started in 2009 with over 125,000 locations worldwide. It's a free "take a book, return a book" honor system book exchange. They're usually in colorful streetside cabinets the size of a large birdhouse. It's a unique way for people to share their favorite books with their community.

Unlike a public library, you don't need a library card to take part in the Little Free Library system. Just take one, and return it when you're done. You can also leave your favorite book in any of the Little Free Library cases, so long as you don't mind parting with it.

Photo by Jon Callow on Unsplash Photo by Jon Callow on Unsplash loading...

The program was started by Wisconsin native Todd Bol, as a DIY project to recycle a garage door. It soon morphed into something much bigger, and there are now Little Free Libraries in almost every major city. Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2017, Bol said:

"The real key of the Little Free Libraries is people say they meet their neighbors through their libraries. It's an extension of their front porch and this is the currency."

If you're interested in starting your own Little Free Library, it's pretty easy to do. Either build your own and register it, or you can buy a kit sold on littlefreelibrary.org. Each purchase supports the Little Free Libraries nonprofit mission "to inspire readers, build community, and expand book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led libraries."

Below is a list cultivated from the littlefreelibrary.org map of all the Little Free Libraries in the Utica Rome area:

All the Little Free Libraries in Utica Rome There are over 125,000 Little Free Libraries around the world since the movement was started in 2009. Here's where you can find them in Utica & Rome.

