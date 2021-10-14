Utica and Rome Area Could See Strong Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain This Weekend

Even though is October in the Utica and Rome area, the temperatures still feel like August and September. That could lead to some strong storms coming up.

It looks like the wet weather starts Friday, and could last to through the weekend. That's what WKTV's Hannah Evans is reporting:

The wet conditions start on Friday. Scattered showers are possible starting in the morning hours on Friday before the cold front. As the cold front accelerates into our area on Saturday afternoon, the possibility of severe thunderstorms will develop. The main concern is thunder, lightning, and wind.

It looks like after the cold front moves through Saturday evening, showers will unfortunately remain in the area for Sunday. At least we are looking at more normal temperatures for this time of the year after the storms. Dry conditions also look to return on Wednesday.

According to Syracuse.com, Central New York is likely to shatter the record for the warmest first half of October ever measured.

Over the first 14 days of October, the National Weather Service forecasts the average temperature to be more than 2 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 2007."

The federal Climate Prediction Center is now projecting warmer-than-normal temperatures for the entire month of October, and well into fall. This warmer weather has truly hurt the fall colors this year.

CNY Central reports that the main reason why the colors of the leaves have been so delayed this year, is that you need colder nights for chlorophyll to break down. We really haven't experienced much of that.

--Temperatures at night & early in the morning have been near to mainly above average.

--That's why color change has been delayed across parts of CNY, while the North Country & Adirondacks have seen significant change."

We will keep you updated as this weekend approaches on storms and other issues on our station app.

