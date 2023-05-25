What prompted the quick and unexpected resignation of the acting superintendent of Utica schools is still unclear, but the school's board of education has issued a statement on Brian Nolan.

In it, the board ''extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Brian Nolan for his service and support as Acting Superintendent of the Utica City School District since October 18, 2022. Throughout his seven months with the District, Mr. Nolan was an exemplary support of Utica's students, families and staff...", the statement read.

"On May 23, 2023, Mr. Nolan resigned for personal reasons form the position of Acting Superintendent...On behalf of the entire Utica CSD community, we thank Mr. Nolan for his leadership, collaboration and encouragement , and wish him all the best," the letter concluded.

Almost immediately following news of Nolan's departure on Tuesday evening, the board moved to elevate Steve Falchi as his replacement. Falchi's been with the UCSD for decades, serving previously as a teacher, assistant principal, principal of Proctor High School, and most recently in an administrative role.

The statement also said Falchi's temporary appointment to fill the vacancy is valid through June 30, 2023.

Superintendent Bruce Karam remains on paid administrative leave amid one or more investigations regarding the district. Included are claims that Karam created or contributed to a hostile work environment, including allegations of vulgar and disparaging remarks about teachers and administrators.

Current School Board President Joseph Hobika spoke with WIBX 950's Keeler in the Morning Show on Wednesday, saying simply that: "Mr. Nolan decided yesterday was his last day."

When WIBX 950 reached out to Nolan for comment, he directed us to Hobika in a text message saying: "Joe Hobika has all the answer." When asked for further explanation, again via text message, Nolan only replied that had resigned and had no futher comment.

