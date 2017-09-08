Utica School Board President Chris Salatino Running for the Assembly
It is official. Utica School Board President Chris Salatino has announced he is seeking a higher office.
Salatino made the announcement during an interview Friday morning on First News with Keeler in the Morning. Salatino has revealed he will be running for the 119th District Assembly seat being vacated by Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi.
The seat has become available for the taking after Brindisi announced that he will run for the 22nd Congressional Seat in New York currently held by Claudia Tenney. Salatino says, "We're excited and we're going to do great things." He also referred to his years working in Albany for the Utica School District. Salatino says, "I have had the opportunity to work in Albany to lobby for school aid for our district and we were successful last year." He went on to say, "I see the inner-workings, I have the experience to do it. We need to have good leadership. We've had good leadership in that Assembly position in our district and I will continue that."
Salatino is the second to announce intention to run for the 119th seat. Marianne Buttonschon made her announcement back in July. Both her and Salatino are Democrats and will face-off in a primary.