The seat has become available for the taking after Brindisi announced that he will run for the 22nd Congressional Seat in New York currently held by Claudia Tenney. Salatino says, "We're excited and we're going to do great things." He also referred to his years working in Albany for the Utica School District. Salatino says, "I have had the opportunity to work in Albany to lobby for school aid for our district and we were successful last year." He went on to say, "I see the inner-workings, I have the experience to do it. We need to have good leadership. We've had good leadership in that Assembly position in our district and I will continue that."