Utica School District Remains 100-Percent Virtual Going Forward

The Utica School District voted to remain completely virtual going forward because of a lack of bus drivers, according to Board members.

"We've voted to remain 100-percent virtual," said Utica Board Member Joe Hobika. "Birnie Bus is unable to provide the number of bus drivers needed to safely transport our students to and from school," he said. Hobika said as a result, Utica schools will remain on a virtual teaching model until Birnie Bus is able to provide the needed transportation.

Local schools have been struggling over their decisions in regards to the hybrid plan or getting students back in the classroom full time.

"We have to consider everyone here," said Hobika. "Students most importantly. If we can't teach them properly and transport them safely then we have to remain virtual until which time we can do this properly," said Hobika.