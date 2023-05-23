An abrupt change in leadership at the Utica City School District as the acting superintendent has resigned.

WIBX 950 reached out to Brian Nolan regarding the news, however, he said he had no statement or comment at this time and instead directed us to current Utica School Board President Joseph Hobika.

Nolan took over the leadership post on an acting basis in October of last year when longtime UCSD Superintendent Bruce Karam was placed on paid administrative leave. WIBX has previously reported that part of the probe into Karam involved allegations of a hostile work environment.

The Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX has aired portions of secretly recorded statements that Karam allegedly made at school meetings, including one where Karam is alleged to have said 'F#%& her and F#$% her family,' referring to a former district employee whose daughter was brutally murdered in 2019. In that clip, Karam referred to the former employee as a troublemaker.

At Tuesday's USCD Board Meeting, Steve Falchi was named the district's interim superintendent, WIBX 950 has learned.

The Keeler in the Morning Show is scheduled to speak with board president Hobika on Wednesday morning.

