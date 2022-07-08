After an incredible finish to Thursday night's matchup between the last two teams remaining in the District 10 Little League tournament, they're set to square-off one more time tonight for the title.

Utica and Tri-County (10-11-12) Little League will meet for a third and final time in the double-elimination tournament. The only loss for each of the two teams has come against the other.

Early on in the District 10 tournament, Tri-County sent Utica to the loser's bracket and then cruised from there without a defeat. Utica went on to win the loser's bracket and entered Thursday's meeting with it's back against the wall, having to beat Tri-County twice to claim the championship.

Utica got that first 'W' on Thursday after overcoming a stunning rally from Tri-County.

Having built a 13-2 lead by the fourth-inning, Utica was just one out away from ending the game under the 10-run mercy rule. But, Tri-County refused to go quietly, helped by a two-out, bases clearing double that made the score 13-5. Utica added a run in the bottom of the fourth - then things got very interesting.

Tri-County would rally all the way back, posting a 9-spot in top of the fifth-inning, and tying the game at 14-all. Utica was able to weather the storm and refocus, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and finally shutting down Tri-County's offense in the top of the sixth to snag the victory.

Thursday Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 FINAL

Tri-County 0 1 0 4 9 0 - 14

Utica 1 9 3 1 2 x - 16

Friday night's District 10 Championship begins at 6:00 p.m. at the New Hartford Little League Field (Bonnie Lane).

The winner advances to play the winner of District 37 (Northern New York).

