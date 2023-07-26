A great run from several Central New York Little Leaguers came to end on Wednesday evening as New Hartford was eliminated from the state tournament.

The Little League 8-10 YO All-Star Championship - being held in Union Endicott this year - saw New Hartford overpowered by Tri-Village (District 14) 14-2.

The team is returning home with their heads high as reigning District 10 champions in a summer that also saw the team advance through regional action, and earn a solid victory in the state tournament on Tuesday, defeating and eliminating District 20 champ White Plains by a 13-3 final.

All told, New Hartford was among the six remaining 8-10 YO teams still playing in New York State.

The Tournament now rolls on with just four teams remaining following Wednesday night's action.

Both South Shore, LI and Merrick Bellmore are unbeaten and will face off on Thursday.

The loser will drop to the lower-rung in the double elimination bracket, but will still have a possibility to play-for and win a state title.

Tri-Village will take on the winner of Maine-Endwell and St. James-Smithtown who were still playing the late game on Wednesday night.

