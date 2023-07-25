New Hartford Little League Gets First Win in NYS Tournament

New Hartford's Little League All-Star 8-to-10 year-olds picked up their first victory in the New York State tournament on Tuesday afternoon, rebounding from a tough loss in their tournament opener.

The 8-9-10 NYS Little League All-Star Tournament is being held in Union-Endicott and opened with 8 teams vying for a shot at the state title.

Following a 2-1 defeat on Monday, New Hartford bounced back to batter White Plains 13-3 in early action on Tuesday.

The loss in the second defeat for White Plains (District 20) and brings an end to their tournament.

Meanwhile, the victory for New Hartford (District 10 Champion) means they will now play on Wednesday evening at 5:00. New Hartford will play the loser of a game slated for 7:30 p.m. tonight between South Shore Long Island (District 24) and Tri-Village, a Long Island team representing District 14.

At the completion of action on Tuesday, New Hartford will be one of just six teams still with a chance at the New York State Little League 8-10 YO Championship.

Here are all the teams participating in the 2023 NYS Little League 8-10 YO Championship Tournament:

Penfield (D4)

Maine-Endwell (D7)

New Hartford (D10)

Tri-Village (D14)

White Plains (D20)

South Shore, SI (D24)

Merrick Bellmore (D31)

St. James-Smithtown (D35)

The double-elimination tournament continues through Friday when the NYS Champion will be crowned.

