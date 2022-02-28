The brothers of the Alpha Chi Rho (AXP) Fraternity at Utica University are going to be in the “deep freeze” over the next several days, but it’s all for a good cause.

The fraternity is conducting their annual Deep Freeze event this week to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

"Whatever discomfort we feel pales in comparison to what cancer patients go through on a daily basis. We are excited to raise money for this most worthy cause," said Andrew Viera ‘22, AXP president.

The brothers will be camping out day and night on the lawn behind the Strebel Student Center through Saturday.

They’ll be hosting daily events to reach their goals of $5,000.

Events for this year's Deep Freeze include:

Monday, Pie A Brother at 5:30PM

Tuesday, S’mores with KDP NAS at 7:00PM

Wednesday, Candlelight Vigil at 5:30PM

Thursday, Hot Chocolate Night with Chi Beta Sigma at 7:00PM

Friday, Raffles, Wings, and Karaoke at 8:00PM

You can contribute by making a donation at the campsite and all forms of payments are accepted.

Also donations can be made directly to Alpha Chi Rho and the American's Cancer Society's Relay for Life page.

You can get more more information on the “Deep Freeze” for Cancer event at tjgleaso@utica.edu.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: While writing this post, I had to go back several times and change Utica "College" to "Utica University." Last week, Utica College changed it's name to Utica University following approval from the New York State Board of Regents. It's going to take some getting used to.]

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

Community Comes Together To Make One Boy's Cool Wish Come True A community came together, lining the streets in Saranac Lake to make one boy's cool wish come true.