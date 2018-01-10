Utica Unveils New Firefighting Apparatus

The City of Utica has some new firefighting equipment.

Mayor Robert Palmieri and acting Fire Chief John Kelly unveiled the new apparatus at the Central Fire Station on Bleecker Street on Wednesday.

The three new pieces of equipment include a Paramedic Engine for Engine Company 5 North Utica, a 100 foot tower ladder for Truck Company 2 in Downtown and a 75 foot aerial ladder truck.which can be used at any fire station in the City as needed.

Dave Smith, WIBX Dave Smith, WIBX loading...

Chief Kelly says the apparatus will go to great lengths in making the Fire Department more effective and efficient in the services they provide.

The purchase of the new equipment is part of the UFD's five-year plan to improve its equipment and lower future maintenance costs.