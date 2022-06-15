Need Plans For Father’s Day? Dads Get In For Free At This CNY Zoo

Good news for dads! You now have the perfect place to enjoy time with your family for free this Father's Day.

attachment-RS36135_Utica ZOO Upload-scr loading...

The Utica Zoo is offering all dads the opportunity to visit the park for free on Sunday, June 19th. This gives families the perfect opportunity to spend the day together celebrating dad, while entertaining the kids at the same time.

Doesn't matter if you're a stepdad, grandfather, foster dad, or anything in between. You can get free admission to the zoo as long as you bring your kids with you this Father's Day.

Utica Zoo via Facebook Utica Zoo via Facebook loading...

While you are there you can visit the Sulcata Tortoises, who are finally out in their habitat for the season. They had to wait a while for the perfect weather, but they are all out now happily soaking in the warm summer sun.

If you're curious, their names are Bart, Bob and Roscoe. You can see them in their habitat in the Asian Realm section of the zoo.

Utica Zoo via Facebook Utica Zoo via Facebook loading...

The zoo has also moved their gift shop temporarily to a new location. It has been shifted to the Auditorium, as the new Visitor Center is currently under construction.

The Utica Zoo is open 363 days a year from 10am until 4:30pm. You can go to their website for special accommodations or more information ahead of your visit.

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, there are five super cute exotic animals that appear to be completely legal to own in Upstate New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be absolutely sure.



Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?

'Lions and Tigers and Bears (Oh My)' at These 15 Great Upstate New York Zoos This is a list of many Upstate zoos, animal sanctuaries, animal rescue farms, and adventure parks where the whole family can visit and get close to nature and mingle with some of the most impressive animals anywhere.