West Seneca Police Launch The Best Father’s Day VIDEO

Father's Day 2022 was this past weekend and it was another great opportunity for the West Seneca Police to show off their social media skills.

Hopefully you had some time to sped with your dad or family this past weekend. The weather certainly did not disappoint and there was no lack of things to do. From car shows to a good old fashioned round of golf, there was something for every dad!

On Friday, Buffalo hosted the sold-out Toyota Taste of Country that drew 26,000 fans! It was an incredible night that drew fans from all over to see Tim McGraw headline the show!

Happy belated Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Buffalo Bills Memories Of Dads In Western New York

7 Very Underrated Ice Cream Places in WNY Seven of the most underrated ice cream places in Western New York.