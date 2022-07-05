Who Likes FREE? Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free fun with the family in Central New York, then this is the event for you.
The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. They have selected two dates this year that parents can bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost. Sounds pretty good right?
The first date of the annual event will take place on Monday, July 11th. The second, is currently planned for a month later on Monday, August 22nd.
Beginning at 4pm, the Utica Zoo will be offering the free admission to everyone who walks in the front gates. The zoo then plans to remain open with extended hours until 7pm.
The free admission is only available on these selected dates between the hours of 4pm and 7pm. It will not be available before these times on the dates either.
While you are there, you can also check out the recently reopened NY Energy Zone. Visitors can take a walk through the past, present and future of electricity. Not only are the exhibits interactive, but you will learn about New York's exciting electric history at the same time.
Open 7-days a week from 10am - 5pm, you can take a walk through the zone before or after your family night at the zoo.