Utica’s DRI Application Deadline Extended

The deadline for submission of applications for funding through Utica's Downtown Revitalization Initiative has been extended.

The deadline was originally this Wednesday. The new deadline is Monday, January 13th.

Following the submission deadline, the Local Planning Committee will review all potential projects for inclusion in the City's DRI Strategic Investment Plan, which is expected to be finalized for submission to the State in April.

Potential project sponsors can review eligibility and evaluation criteria at uticadri.com. Application forms are also available at the website.

Utica was recently awarded $10 million in DRI funding by the state.