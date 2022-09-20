Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York

Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica.

The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

When Will It Take Place?

The 17th annual show will take place on Sunday, October 2nd from 10AM to 4PM at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Alumni Center Building in Utica. Admission is $5 for adults (18 and older), $3 for teens and students and free for those age 12 and under. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

What Can You Expect To See?

The event includes appearances by over 24 professional and semi-professional comic book artists and writers. That list includes Larry Hama (creator and writer of GI Joe); Bob Rozakis (longtime comic writer and creator of Bumblebee from Teen Titans Go!); Marcus Kwame Anderson (Eisnor award-winning artist of the Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History) as well as a number of local comic book creators and artists.

The Mohawk Valley Is In The Spotlight

Something really cool and exciting for 2022, there are a number of local science fiction and fantasy authors making an appearance at the show, including, Kyle Lince (author of The Prodigal Outlaw); and G.B. Macrae (author of A Night In the Garden) among others.

Shop Till You Drop

There will also be a number of vendors selling new and old comic books, role-playing games, Pop Funko toys, original art and other pop culture items. All fans who attend will be given a free chance for door prizes, as well.

For more information you can check out the events website.

