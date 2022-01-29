This Violent Crime Is Committed The Most In New York State

Surprisingly, violent crimes have decreased from a couple of years ago across New York State. But with that said, there are still a significant amount of incidents happening. New York uses 7 crime indexes and categorizes 4 types of crimes as violent,

New York State and the FBI use seven Index crime categories as indicators of overall crime trends: murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which are classified as violent crimes; and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Across the state, including New York City, there were 70,543 violent crimes in 2020, which is the most up-to-date data provided by New York State. Removing NYC, the number of violent crimes committed around the state drops to 22,584.

When it comes to property crimes, there are more incidents of those than violent crimes. There were 271,910 property crimes in the state, including NYC. Larceny is the most common property crime. When you remove NYC, there were 142,550 property crimes around the rest of the state.

The most frequently committed violent crime in New York state is probably not what you would guess. Reading the headlines, you might think it's murder, but it's not.

Aggravated Assault is the violent crime committed the most in New York State - 46,591 (Statewide including NYC), 14,535 (Minus NYC)



Aggravated Assault - An unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury. This type of assault usually is accompanied by the use of a weapon or by means likely to produce death or great bodily harm. This includes the offenses of menacing in the first, second, and third degree.

Get our free mobile app

22 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Top 5 Crimes Committed in New York

8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

11 New York Cities With The Most Violent Gun Crimes